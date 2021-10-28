2. The service will offer to charge by the day or by the visit.
3. The service will continue your dog’s regular routine.
4. To locate a sitter, contact your vet or local pet shop. You also can look online.
Dear Readers: Does your carpet need freshening To deodorize, sprinkle baking soda on the carpet and let it set for about 10 minutes. Then vacuum up. Are your drains stinky? To get rid of the odor, pour ½ cup of baking soda down the drain, followed by 1 cup of vinegar. Allow it to sit for 15 minutes. Run hot water down the drain to wash out residue. Then run cold water for at least 1 minute. Don’t use this method after using commercial drain cleaners.
Baking soda is an essential household staple with many uses around the house. And because it’s an inexpensive product, it also saves you money. For more helpful hints about baking soda, order my six-page Heloise’s Baking Soda Hints and Recipes pamphlet by sending $5 and a long, self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. FYI: To freshen up your dog’s bedding, sprinkle baking soda over it in between washings.
Dear Readers: To clean a cotton, washable baseball cap (not a vintage or wool one), try this easy way to remove the grime and sweat. Attach or clip the cap to the top rack of the dishwasher and wash on the warm cycle, without dishes. Take out the damp cap. To dry, drape it over a large coffee can to hold the shape and let it air dry.
Dear Readers: If you fly a U.S. flag at your home, check it often for damage, because it can get whipped around in the rain and wind. It also collects dirt and debris. Here’s how to clean it. If it’s a newer flag that’s nylon, cotton or acetate, hand wash it in cool water with a gentle detergent, rinse well and lay flat to dry. But if you have an older flag that might be valuable, dry-clean it.
Dear Readers: If you are cleaning sleeping bags from fall camping trips, use these hints to keep them from getting musty when you store them. After you wash and dry the sleeping bags, place several used fabric softener sheets on and inside the bags. Zip shut and roll up. Store in a clean, dry place until your next camping trip.
Dear Heloise: This is Dax, a 7-year-old German Shepard, playing with his new pal, 6-month-old Chase, a Belgian Malinois. Both live in Drums, Pennsylvania.
— Tim Charter
Dear Readers: To see other Pet Pals go to Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”
Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.
2021, King Features Syndicate