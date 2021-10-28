Dear Readers: Does your carpet need freshening To deodorize, sprinkle baking soda on the carpet and let it set for about 10 minutes. Then vacuum up. Are your drains stinky? To get rid of the odor, pour ½ cup of baking soda down the drain, followed by 1 cup of vinegar. Allow it to sit for 15 minutes. Run hot water down the drain to wash out residue. Then run cold water for at least 1 minute. Don’t use this method after using commercial drain cleaners.