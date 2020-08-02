This easy-to-make treat is found in my pamphlet “Heloise’s Flavored Coffees and Teas.” To get a copy, visit Heloise.com or send $3 with a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to Heloise/Coffees & Teas, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001.

Did you know that Finland ranks as the country with the highest number of coffee drinkers? They consume about 10 cups a day on average per person and are followed by Sweden, Switzerland, Germany, France and Italy. The United States ranks eighth with Americans drinking an average of three cups a day.

AD

AD

Dear Heloise: When I removed my whisk from the dishwasher, I noticed food still stuck on the wires. I tried an idea my sister suggested. I boiled the whisk with some baking soda (about 2 tablespoons full), and it came out as clean as a whistle!

— Katie in California

Dear Heloise: This is for the reader in a recent column regarding hard water residue. Put 2 cups of white vinegar in the bottom of your dishwasher. Fill the top of the dishwasher with all of your glassware. Run a regular cycle. Glasses will turn out crystal clear and so will the dishwasher.

— Barbara in Virginia

Dear Heloise: I store all my leftovers in bowls with plastic lids, but somehow the food doesn't seem to stay as fresh as it should. Is there something I can do to help the food stay fresh while using these bowls?

AD

— Sherrie in Illinois

AD

Sherrie in Illinois: The lids on many plastic bowls do not seal as tight as they should. Just take a piece of plastic wrap, one that’s large enough to cover the entire surface of the bowl, and place it over the bowl before you put the lid on. This gives a much better seal.

Dear Heloise: I buy prewashed lettuce in those large plastic containers. After the lettuce is gone, I wash and dry the containers thoroughly and save them to use during the holidays when I bake batches and batches of cookies to give out to neighbors and friends. They hold the perfect number of cookies, can be decorated with a simple ribbon and don't have to be returned to me. I'm saving money and reusing plastic.

— Velma in Ohio

Velma in Ohio: This is a great idea, and, actually, a considerate one. Not only are you recycling, but your cookie recipients don’t have to worry about returning a plate.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.