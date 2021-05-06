I still like air conditioning, but not to a point where people are so cold they are either terribly uncomfortable or feel they need to leave because the cold has such a negative effect on them.
— Grace T., Hollywood, Fla.
Grace T.: I’ve been in the same situation. I know that an audience of warm bodies will warm up a room, but there is no need for the temperature to be so low that people shiver and can’t enjoy the performance.
Dear Heloise: What is cream of tartar used for?
— KSK, Burbank, Calif.
KSK: Cream of tartar is a byproduct of fermenting grapes, but it’s acidic, not creamy. You can combine cream of tartar with baking soda to make a leavening agent. Or add a pinch of cream of tartar to boiling vegetables to retain their color. It also will stabilize whipped cream and strengthen meringues. You can use it as a nontoxic cleaner as well. Add a little water to cream of tartar to make a paste to clean steel and aluminum pot and pans.
Dear Heloise: When I have leftover grease from frying meat, I pour it in an empty vegetable can and refrigerate it until it's solid. When the can is full, I throw it out in the trash.
— Elizabeth C., Hamilton, Ohio
Elizabeth C.: That’s a good idea, but in this warmer weather you might want to place the can in something, such as a bag or old piece of plastic so you don’t have grease melting in the bottom of your trash can.
Dear Heloise: When shopping for greeting cards, put the envelope inside the card so that the bar code is exposed. This will make checking out faster and is appreciated by the check-out clerk.
— Betty C., Selden, Kan.
Dear Heloise: When my kids were younger, any correspondence that I received that had a nearly blank page, I would save it for them to write or draw on. They knew that was for them rather than writing or coloring on the wall.
— Wayne W., Garden City, Kan.
Wayne W.: This is a great idea, and it gives your children room to be creative!
