Dear Readers: Did you know that age discrimination is against the law? The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission defines age discrimination as "treating an applicant or employee less favorably because of his or her age."

The law applies to people who are age 40 or older. The following points are covered: hiring, firing, pay, promotions, job assignments, layoffs, trainings and benefits, among many other terms.

If you feel that you've been discriminated against based on age, contact the EEOC at your city's local field office, get on its website (eeoc.gov) or call 800-669-4000.

This law concerns companies with 20 or more employees. You have 180 days to file a charge.

Dear Heloise: For ladies and gents, if you find yourself at a business or party event, here are some hints to keep you safe:

• Don't accept a drink from anyone if you didn't see it prepared.

• Don't leave your drink or bag unattended.

• When entering a meeting room, know where the exits are.

• Don't drink and drive or accept a ride from anyone who has been drinking.

Kevin P. in Illinois

Dear Heloise: Why does a doctor's office staff tell a patient her appointment is at 10 a.m., then says, "Come in at 9:30 to do paperwork"?

Either the appointment is at 10 or it is at 9:30, or perhaps there are two appointments, one with staff and one with the medical person. I find this bait-and-switch procedure to be rude.

If there is a need for paperwork to be done, that should be part of the appointment time.

Fran R. in San Antonio

Dear Heloise: I just read your tip for getting rid of fruit flies. A somewhat simpler way than putting holes in the plastic wrap covering a bowl of apple-cider vinegar is to pour a small amount of apple-cider vinegar into a cup and add one or two drops of dish detergent. The dish detergent prevents them from flying out.

Connie S., via email

Dear Heloise: The letter by Devin printed in the Ventura County (Calif.) Star suggested texting instead of honking [when picking someone up]. Good idea. But you left out the most important reason for doing that: It doesn't annoy your neighbors!

Remember, your neighbors' sleeping schedule might be different from yours. That goes for beeps and honks from remote car locks, too. I went online and learned how to easily program my car's remote to be silent.

Ed in Oak View, Calif.

Dear Readers: Do you have the TV or radio on all day for background noise? Or is the silence soothing? Everyone is so plugged in nowadays, it’s nice to take a break from all the clamor and just be alone with our thoughts sometimes.

Heloise's column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice.