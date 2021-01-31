Example: Your investment pays 6 percent interest, compounded annually. Divide 72 by 6; your money will double in 12 years. And it works if you flip it, too: 72 divided by 12 (if your investment pays 12 percent) is 6; your dollars will double in six years.

Investing money involves risk, of course; always consult a financial adviser for investment hints.

Dear Heloise: I see the term SMS a lot. What's an SMS?

— Maureen R. in Texas

Maureen R. in Texas: SMS stands for short message service — it’s a text message. In order for different devices to communicate with one another, this type of communication system had to be standardized or simplified so all units can understand one another. Thus was born the SMS.

P.S. The first text message, according to some sources, was sent out in December 1992 and read simply, “Merry Christmas.”

Dear Readers: Today is Groundhog Day, the event predictor (according to legend) of when springtime will arrive. The tale goes, if a groundhog pops out of his underground nest and sees his shadow (due to bright conditions), winter will last six more weeks. But, if the groundhog does not see his shadow, spring is on its way.

The most storied groundhog is perhaps Punxsutawney Phil, who lives in western Pennsylvania. Interestingly, Phil has a success rate of only 39 percent, according to the Stormfax Winter Almanac, so reliance on him may not be the best indicator of when spring will arrive.

Regardless, it’s a fun tradition that’s been around in the United States since the late 1800s.

Dear Heloise: I work with kids, although this hint is good for adults also. When I'm talking with somebody and we come to an impasse, I can always say, "Tell me more about that ..." It works to ignite a conversation.

— Mark P. in Colorado

Dear Heloise: We were moving some furniture around during quarantine and came upon furniture dents in the carpet. Here's my easy solution to get rid of them:

1. Place a damp paper towel over the dent.

2. Iron with the steam setting for no more than 15 seconds.

3. Fluff and groom carpet with a fork.

This worked well for us.

— Michael W. in Illinois

Dear Heloise: My makeup artist shared with me the following regarding eye shadow: She says to press the color into the lid. Dragging the color across the lid can lead to a lot of fallout onto the cheeks, which is difficult to clean up.

If you've primed your lids with eye shadow primer, face primer or even your regular foundation, the color will adhere nicely.

— Amanda S. in New York

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.