When a recipe calls for eggs, it usually means a large egg. Just an FYI.
Dear Heloise: I made salmonettes about two years ago, then lost the recipe. My husband asked me if I would make them again sometime because he really enjoyed them, and so did I. Would you reprint that recipe?
— Brianna O., Winslow, Maine
Brianna O.: This recipe was always one of my mother’s favorites. Everyone I know loves it!
Salmonettes
14 ounces canned salmon or tuna
¼ cup liquid from salmon or tuna
1 egg, slightly beaten
½ cup flour
1 heaping teaspoon baking powder
Pepper (optional) to taste
Oil for deep frying
Drain salmon or tuna, reserving ¼ cup of the liquid. Put salmon or tuna in a bowl, and break it apart into small flakes using a fork. Add flour a little at a time. Add slightly beaten egg and pepper (but no salt). Mix well, but don’t overmix. Add the baking powder to the reserved liquid, and beat well with a fork until foamy. Pour this into fish mixture and mix but don’t overmix.
Fill a deep fryer halfway with oil and heat.
Using teaspoons, scoop out the mixture with one spoon and use the other spoon to push the mixture off the teaspoon, into deep fryer. After they are browned, drain on a paper towel and serve. You can’t make these ahead of time. They must be made and eaten immediately.
Dear Heloise: I never toss out the cookie crumbs from the box they come in, because they make a terrific topping for ice cream. Sometimes I put them on pudding with a cherry on top to dress up a plain dessert.
— Carol G., Elk Grove, Ill.
Dear Heloise: So many things come in pretty plastic or glass containers these days. I save them and reuse them to put homemade jam in. Then I tie a ribbon around the opening of the container and sometimes put a label on the container that tells what's inside. Last year I got a couple containers back with homemade apple butter or jelly inside from of my friends.
— Mary Alice R., Fresno, Calif.
2021, King Features Syndicate