Drain salmon or tuna, reserving ¼ cup of the liquid. Put salmon or tuna in a bowl, and break it apart into small flakes using a fork. Add flour a little at a time. Add slightly beaten egg and pepper (but no salt). Mix well, but don’t overmix. Add the baking powder to the reserved liquid, and beat well with a fork until foamy. Pour this into fish mixture and mix but don’t overmix.