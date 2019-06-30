Dear Readers: Today’s Sound Off is about wedding etiquette, or a lack of it:

“Dear Heloise: A month ago, my husband and I were married at 7 p.m. in a formal evening ceremony with a reception that featured a sit-down dinner at a private club. On the inside envelope, we addressed it to the adults but not to the children of those invited, yet people brought their children. Even the R.S.V.P. made no mention of children, and everything I read said not to put ‘No Children’ on the invitation. Needless to say, this caused a problem with the dinner arrangements, added a substantial amount to our budget and created a few other problems.

“Don’t people know that only those whose names appear on the inner envelope are invited? We felt this was not the occasion for small children, especially since it ran late into the evening.”

Karen in Massachusetts

Karen in Massachusetts: I agree. Most small children are bored with formal events and would do better at home with a sitter.

Dear Heloise: My mother said I can't tell people where I'm registered on the wedding invitations. She said it is rude. I say it's not. Who's right?

Shelley in New Jersey

Shelley in New Jersey: Your mother is correct. Never put where you are registered on a wedding invitation. Why? The majority of people will bring a gift, but a gift is NOT mandatory. It’s better to spread the information by word-of-mouth, so tell your bridesmaids. Above all, don’t ask for money on your invitation.

Dear Heloise: My vacuum has a removable filter, and each time I clean or change the filter, I spray it with a little of my perfume, and this makes the whole house smell wonderful. This is especially nice since I have two dogs.

Vangie in Texas

Dear Heloise: Got a problem with pill bugs, also known as "roly-polies"? Here's a solution: Fill a spray bottle with ⅓ dishwashing soap and ⅔ water, then shake well. Spray the leaves and soil around your plants where you've seen pill bugs. Check back in 24 hours to see if you need to reapply.

Darlene D., Cambridge, Mass.

Dear Heloise: There is a student loan scam going around. Someone calls and offers to consolidate all your loans for a one-time fee of $1,000 or 1 percent to 5 percent of the loan balance. They say you'll only have one monthly payment. First, you NEVER pay in advance for any loan service. Go to StudentLoans.gov and do your own consolidation without an advance fee. In fact, it's free. You also should apply for all student loans on your own.

Michael K. in Phoenix

