— Mary T. in Colorado

Mary T in Colorado: Such a wonderful, teachable idea! So much fun to open each envelope, and those postage stamps — some are works of art!

Dear Heloise: I have been saving padded envelopes I get in the mail to reuse. When I was packing to move, I used them for my dishes — a lot of padding with little effort.

— Marnie R. in Louisiana

Dear Heloise: When wrapping a gift, I use twine, along with flowers and succulents from my garden. I place the gift in a recycled gift bag or box and simply use the twine in lieu of ribbon. I then tie in the flowers and/or succulents.

I've also used brown paper lunch bags, folding over the top, adding holes with a hole puncher, then threading the twine or ribbon through the holes.

— Lisa W., Huntington Beach, Calif.

Lisa W.: How creative and unique! It would be such fun to receive one of your gifts!

Dear Heloise: My deodorant can leave stains in the underarm area of my shirts. Is there a safe way to remove the stains, or at least lessen them?

— Carrie in New Hampshire

Carrie in New Hampshire: There sure is, and it’s one of my favorite go-tos --- vinegar! To remove most fresh deodorant and antiperspirant stains, rub the stain with undiluted white vinegar, then launder as usual, using the hottest water safe for the fabric. Vinegar is a workhorse in the home. Safe, cheap and readily available, I’ve reached for it time and time again. I’ve compiled my favorite vinegar hints, helps and recipes into a handy pamphlet. Would you like to receive one? It’s easy! Visit Heloise.com to order, or send a long, self-addressed, stamped (70c) envelope with $5 to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 5001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Stock up on gallon-sized bottles of vinegar, and grab some baking soda, too!

Dear Heloise: To prevent onion odor from permeating the refrigerator and especially the crisper drawer, I use a resealable (zip-type) sandwich bag, and no more smells.

Also, to reduce time and simplify cleanup for cutting boards, when I cut onions I put a vegetable drying towel (a tea-towel or similar) on the cutting board and slice and chop onions right on the towel. As long as it's not a serrated blade the towel doesn't get cut and I just toss it into the laundry basket when dry to wash.

— Peter B., via email

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.