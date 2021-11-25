Dear Heloise: My mother passed away a couple of months ago, and while cleaning out her personal belongings, my sister and I came across her journals. We didn't know she had even kept a journal, much less a set of 12 journals. It was such a delight to read about her life and discover things we never knew about her. She won her state spelling bee while in her teens, met my dad at a dance and turned down his first six requests for a date. She wrote of their first Christmas together, the day she found out she was going to be a mother and the sad day her own mother died.