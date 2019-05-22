Dear Heloise: A lot of people will be taking a backpacking trip this year, and as a veteran of many backpacking trips over a number of years, I have a few hints for backpackers:

● Invest in a good compass, a GPS device designed for outdoor travel and a personal locator beacon. If things go wrong on your trip, you'll be glad you have these items because they work where a cellphone might not.

● ALWAYS pack sunglasses, sunscreen and a hat of some kind to protect your face. Sunburn or snow blindness is a serious problem for backpackers.

● Buy a good-quality knife. You'll use this tool more than you know.

● Take a small first-aid kit. Make certain it has disinfecting ointment, bandages of various sizes, disposable plastic gloves, over-the-counter painkillers and hand sanitizer.

● Take a headlamp, lighter and/or matches in a waterproof container.

Believe it or not, these are the things so many backpackers forget to include when they are hiking through the backcountry.

Jacob G., Telluride, Colo.

Dear Heloise: How do I report fraud and scams?

Joyce S., Hickory, N.C.

Joyce S.: Here are some places to report fraud and scams:

1. Medicare/Medicaid fraud and related matters: 800-HHS-TIPS, or www.oig.hhs.gov.

2. Mail fraud, lottery/sweepstakes fraud: U.S. Postal Inspection Service, 800-372-8347.

3. Internet fraud and lottery/sweepstakes fraud on the Internet: Internet Crime Complaint Center, ic3.gov.

4. Consumer fraud and identity theft: Federal Trade Commission, 877-FTC-HELP or 877-ID-THEFT.

If you are confused about where to report frauds or scams, contact the FBI at 202-324-3000 or tips.fbi.gov.

Dear Heloise: My husband uses a large plastic cooler for food and drinks when he goes fishing. When he gets home, he dumps out the ice and closes the lid, resulting in a terrible smell inside the cooler. I scrub out the cooler with baking soda and vinegar, rinse and let it dry outside with the top opened wide. The smell is gone!

Rebecca F., Naples, Fla.

Dear Heloise: I love it when my linens smell nice, but I'm allergic to most fabric softeners and perfumes. I found that if I place scented votive candles at the back of each shelf in my linen closet, my towels and sheets take on a beautiful scent that lasts for several days when I use my linens.

Dawn P., Port Huron, Mich.

Dear Heloise: My son-in-law and daughter just bought their first home and moved in. It occurred to me that young couples need a lot of practical items, so as housewarming gifts, I usually give one or two of the following: gift certificate to a hardware store, hand cart, wheelbarrow, rake, shovel, hammer, welcome mat or cleaning supplies. These are items they need and often don't think about, so they make great gifts.

Meghan S., Brookside, Del.

