Dear Heloise: During prolonged pandemic stay-at-home time, I feared my wife and I had developed hearing problems. Throughout the days, doing stuff around the house, we frequently asked each other to "say that again" in response to offhand comments. One morning I happened to say her name before speaking, which got her attention, and she heard me perfectly. Since then we have prefaced unexpected comments with each other's names, drawing attention. And it is absolutely amazing how our "hearing problems" disappeared. It wasn't hearing; it was attention.