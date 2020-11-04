● Never use a portable generator indoors or in the garage, even with the doors and windows open.

● Keep the generator outside at least 20 feet away from your home, doors and windows, pointing the exhaust away from the house.

Hundreds of people die or become ill every year from improperly using a portable backup generator. Read the manual and follow the directions to the letter.

AD

Dear Heloise: My wife and I had a misunderstanding recently and I told her, "Even after 40 years, you know I still cannot read your mind!" She replied, "About what?"

AD

— Richard Kujath, Omaha

Dear Readers: During the pandemic, recreational vehicles have gained popularity, and more people are considering leasing or buying one for road trip vacations. But driving an RV is not the same as driving a car, SUV or pickup truck.

It’s important to practice driving your new RV so you are comfortable managing what’s called the “tail swing.” This is a pivot point behind you where the vehicle will move in the opposite direction when you turn. You’ll also need to be sure you’re confident parking and performing other tricky maneuvers. The dealership may offer driving lessons — take them.

AD

A lot of driving elements stay the same as driving a car: Mind the weather; don’t drive if you’re tired; make sure your mirrors are adjusted; don’t get too close to other vehicles; stay in the far right lane; go slow and be courteous.

AD

Practice driving to get the feel of your new RV before you hit the open road.

Dear Heloise: I use small hand towels as place mats. No ironing required. I toss them in with the towels when doing laundry.

Not sure which way the blanket should go? I put pretty buttons on the bottom of the blanket. They can be hidden on the wrong side.

— Esther S. Arlan, Nashua, N.H.

Dear Heloise: I subscribe to a great food subscription program. They take foods that supermarkets and grocery stores reject for any number of reasons — produce that is not visually appealing or slightly bruised, foods that are close to expiring, foods where the packaging might have changed, etc. — and offer them at discounted prices.

AD

I get on the program's website and order what I want, and it comes to me in a couple days. There are several of these programs online. It's dumb to throw out foods just because it has a small flaw.

— Leah in Texas

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.