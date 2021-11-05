Dear Heloise: In an earlier column about fire safety, while all of your advice was good, the most important aspect of home fire safety is to ensure that each home is equipped with working smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors, and that they are checked regularly to make sure they function. I say this as a person who spent over 30 years in the fire service, who has been to numerous incidents where smoke detectors have saved lives, as well as incidents where nonfunctioning or nonexistent detectors couldn't do the jobs they were intended to do.