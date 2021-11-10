Dear Readers: If you are bringing new kittens into your home and you want to learn how to take care of them, you can talk to a vet or buy a book about cats that will be filled with good information. For example, be aware that ear infections are common in cats. It can be caused by allergies, mites, excessive ear wax or fleas. Here are some symptoms they could have. You will notice a change in your kitty’s behavior. It will shake its head and paw or scratch at its ears.