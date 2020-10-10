● When scheduling an appointment, instead of saying, "Are you available at 10 a.m. or 1 p.m.?" I'll ask, "When are you available?"

● If it takes me a while to answer an email I don't say, "I'm sorry for the delay." I instead say, "Thanks for your patience."

● If I'm trying to get someone to understand a work concept, I'll ask, "Do you have any questions?" I no longer ask, "Does that make sense?"

Fine points and subtle differences, but these hints have helped me be more productive and confident at work.

— Dianne W. in Texas

Dear Readers: Here’s a hint to keep your phone contacts organized. When saving a contact, enter their name, address, title and the company they work for.

Saves time by putting all the information you need about a contact in one location.

Dear Heloise: I read your advice about how to add a wire to a mask by using a pipe cleaner. I use a twist-tie, the kind that grocery stores provide for tying vegetable bags.

I just cut a tiny hole in the top center of the mask, slip in the twist-tie, and use a few stitches to sew it in and close the hole.

— Rhona B., Silver Spring, Md.

Dear Heloise: Since everyone has a camera on their phone, you no longer have to rely on the word of a roofer or plumber when they tell you that you need something replaced.

Ask them to show you a picture. Watch them take a photo, and they can show you right away the problem they say they can solve.

— Marcie, via email

Dear Heloise: As a new mom, when packing the diaper bag, I've learned a few things. My favorite hint is to carry a fresh blouse or T-shirt in the bag for me! Babies can get upset tummies, and that can lead to a big mess. The problem is lessened when I can change clothes while still out and about.

— Megan R. in Florida

Megan R. in Texas: Congratulations on your new baby! Sounds like you’ve learned from experience. Readers, what special or unique items do you pack in the diaper bag?

Dear Heloise: I use false eyelashes, but only the individual lashes, not the strip lashes, and just on the outer corners of my eyes. That's plenty, and they open up my eyes nicely.

— Tara in California

