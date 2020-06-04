Dear Heloise: Recently the federal government shut down a fake website that was peddling a cure for covid-19. In fact, there have been several sites claiming to have a cure. These "cures" are not only ineffective but in some cases may be dangerous. This disease needs more time and study before an effective vaccine is found, but researchers are doing all they can to find the answer to this deadly pandemic. Until a vaccine is found, please practice the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; keep washing your hands and disinfecting the many things you touch daily. Don't forget door handles and the TV remote, as well as your computer mouse and cellphone.

— Frank in California

Dear Heloise: When I visit the doctor with my small children, I always bring along their favorite toys to play with. Most doctor's offices have children's books and toys in their waiting rooms, but you can never be sure they are properly sanitized. This is especially worrisome now that we've experienced covid-19. I also make sure to wipe down their toys with sanitizer after leaving.

— Laura in Colorado

Laura in Colorado: Keeping our family safe during this scary time is a No. 1 priority for parents and caretakers. You’re being very smart to take every precaution to protect your children. Thanks for reminding us all that germs can linger on almost any surface, including toys and magazines that are shared in doctor’s offices and anywhere else people are waiting for services. So, wash those hands and don’t touch your face after visiting anywhere outside your home! It’s better to be overly cautious these days.

Dear Heloise: I'm tired of paying for expensive cleaners, most of which never get used up. Do you have a cheaper homemade alternative?

— Patty in Florida

Patty in Florida: Yes. In fact, there is one homemade solution I use all the time that works well on a number of surfaces. It’s my “All-Purpose Cleaner.” To make it, you’ll need to mix ½ cup of non-sudsing ammonia, ½ cup rubbing alcohol and 1 teaspoon dishwashing liquid with enough water to make 1 gallon of cleaner. If you want more homemade formulas for cleaning most problem areas in your home (bathroom mildew, stained grout, dirty windows and stinky carpets) for less than you’d pay for commercial cleaners, order my six-page pamphlet “Heloise’s Homemade Cleaning Solutions” by visiting Heloise.com, or send $5 along with a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Cleaners, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX. 78279-5001.

FYI: Hydrogen peroxide and chlorine bleach are heat and light sensitive. Formulas made with these ingredients should be used within a day. Always store any cleaning formulas in clearly labeled containers.

Have you seen our new website? There are recipes, hints and answers to many of your questions. There are also pet pictures and recommendations on removing stains and other laundry day problems. Just go to Heloise.com!

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.

2020, King Features Syndicate