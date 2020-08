Here are some hints for bicycle riding safety from the League of American Bicyclists (bikeleague.org). Bicyclists should:

* Make sure the bike is ready for the road: tires inflated properly, brakes in good working order, chains running smoothly, quick-release levers closed and white lights in the front and red in the back.

* Ride safely: Wear a neon vest or something equally easy to see and a helmet, make eye contact with drivers when turning and ride in a straight line.

* Anticipate what’s down the road: potholes, turning vehicles, construction, debris and other road hazards.

Dear Readers: This week’s Pet Pals aren’t pets, just a majestic mama deer followed by her curious twins.

In this picture captured by Carter and Vincent of Pittsburgh, you can almost hear Mom saying, “Come on, you two … quit dawdling!” as they make their way through the backyard.

To see this terrific trio, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a funny, furry friend you’d like to share? Send a pic and description to Heloise@Heloise.com!

Dear Heloise: No. 1. Making breakfast for kids and low on milk? Make oatmeal (cooked, not instant). It uses far less milk than cold cereal and is more nutritious. Add raisins and brown sugar for an extra treat.

No. 2. Got something nasty on your hands? Wash them with hand lotion and water. The oil in the lotion will take the nasty, greasy stuff off your hands. You can follow up with soap if needed.

I read your column in the Houston Chronicle.

— Patricia R., Bellaire, Texas

Dear Heloise: I'm allergic to chlorine, mold and fragrances. I have tried every formula for keeping my shower clean, but only chlorine bleach works.

I realized that once the shower is clean, I can keep it that way by wiping it down with a cloth each time I shower and then applying liquid cleanser with chlorine bleach in spots as I see the grout get dark.

The trick is to put the liquid cleanser in a plastic ketchup dispenser with a long, pointed tip. I rinse the cleanser off and scrub if needed with a brush I keep in the shower.

I read your column every week in the Ledger in Polk County, Fla.

— Kathleen R., Winter Haven, Fla.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.