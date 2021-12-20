Dear Heloise: I used to have such a difficult time getting all my eye makeup off at night until I tried the method used by my best friend. She told me to take a flat, round makeup pad, squeeze a little baby shampoo on it and then run some water on the pad and gently wash my eye makeup off. It worked beautifully, and no stinging from the baby shampoo. It took off all that black eyeliner and mascara without drying out my skin or forcing me to keep rubbing my skin.