Dear Heloise: In a couple of months my son will be here to visit us, and I want to make your Italian Chicken recipe for him. The last time I made it, both he and my husband raved about the flavor and tenderness of the chicken. It was easy and quick to make and a big hit with my boys. However, I lost the recipe. Would you reprint it for me?

— Susan W. in Delaware

Susan W. in Delaware: My husband loves this recipe as well, so here it is for your boys. You’ll need:

1 chicken, cut up or equivalent in parts

1 (8 ounce) bottle nonfat (or regular) Italian salad dressing

1 medium onion, peeled and sliced

4 medium potatoes, sliced (peeled or not) into bite-size pieces

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Spray a casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray. Place the chicken in the casserole dish and cover with the Italian dressing. Top with the onion and potatoes. Bake for about 1 hour or until done.

If this recipe sounds good and easy to make, then you’ll love my other recipes in my pamphlet “Heloise’s All-Time Favorite Recipes.” To get a copy of my six-page pamphlet, visit Heloise.com or send $5, along with a long, self-addressed, stamped (70 cents) envelope to: Heloise/Recipes, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX. 78279-5001. Serve this dish with a tossed salad for a delicious and nutritious meal.

Dear Heloise: I like vegetables, but sometimes I find they're a little boring. My mother-in-law showed me how to put a little extra "zip" into plain spinach by adding fresh lemon juice on top. This also tastes great on fried zucchini strips or on my salads. It picks up the flavor and adds vitamin C to the meal.

— Hailey D. in West Virginia

Hailey D. in West Virginia: Lemon is a healthier choice than other calorie-heavy dressings.

Dear Readers: Beans make a better meatloaf filler and are healthier than crackers, bread or oatmeal. Add a cup of canned black or pinto beans to your regular meatloaf recipe. Beans add vitamins, fiber, protein and a nice flavor.

Dear Heloise: I found that when I make a meatloaf, if I put two slices of bread on the bottom of the pan first, under my meatloaf, it doesn't get soggy from cooking in the drippings. The end result is a healthy and delicious meatloaf. It also makes cleanup easier.

— Peggy in Missouri

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.