Cindy S.: Try this dry powder combination: Mix equal parts of boric acid and flour or cornmeal, and some sugar. You can place it in a plastic lid or on paper plate, and put the mixture where roaches hide, which is usually dark places, behind the refrigerator, under the sink, but out of the reach of your dog. Roaches will walk through it and then ingest it when they groom their legs and feelers. Be sure there is no food on the counters or dirty dishes in the sink. These will attract insects.