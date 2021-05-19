Dear Heloise: I live in the desert, and water is very precious to us out here. I also grow my own herbs and a few vegetables in a small garden. Whenever I run water for my shower I collect as much as I can in a bucket while I wait for the water to warm up. I use that water to water my garden, as well as any other water that is clean, such as rinse water that I use when washing my dishes. In the coming decades, clean water will become more valuable, and it's up to all of us to conserve as much as we can.