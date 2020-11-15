Dear Heloise: Your mother had a recipe for potatoes that was out of this world! I believe it was called Peking Potatoes. Could you reprint the recipe? My son is coming home at Christmas, and I want to make this recipe for him.

— Lucinda W., Troy, Mich.

Lucinda W.: Heloise’s Peking (Double Baked) Potatoes is a favorite of my other readers, too. You’ll need:

Baking potatoes

Milk to moisten

Drop or two of yellow food coloring (optional)

A bit of margarine

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

Grated cheese, your choice

Grated raw onion

Optional ingredients for variety:

Garlic salt

Chopped chives

Green onions

Pimentos

Bake potatoes in the oven until done. Wearing oven mitts, cut each potato in half and scoop out the centers with a spoon (but leave the skins intact) and place the pulp in a mixing bowl. Mash the potatoes while still hot. Add just a little milk at a time to moisten, the yellow food coloring, margarine, and salt and pepper. Grate the cheese and raw onion using the coarsest holes of the grater. Add cheese and onions to the mashed potatoes and blend well with a fork.

Do not beat or use a mixer. Then gently fill each baked potato half-shell with the mixture. Don’t overstuff. Place in a baking dish and heat in the oven until thoroughly warmed.

After re-baking, a nice touch is to sprinkle Parmesan cheese (or your favorite cheese) over the top and let it melt. If you like to add extra items such as garlic powder or chives, do so.

If you like this easy-to-make recipe and would love to see more like it, you can get a copy by sending for my pamphlet "Heloise's Main Dishes and More." To get a copy, send $3 along with a stamped, self-addressed envelope to: Heloise/Main Dishes & More, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX. 78279-5001.

Dear Heloise: We have four sturdy cardboard boxes we put by the door after we order groceries. With a marker, I wrote on the inside bottom "For Groceries." My instructions to the delivery person say, "Leave in boxes on the porch and ring the bell." This way there is no awkward moment when the delivery is made during the pandemic.

— Andrea E., San Antonio

Dear Heloise: When I cut an apple in half, I use a melon ball tool to scoop out the seeds and core. It works perfectly!

— Ann B., Katy, Texas

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.