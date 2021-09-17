I’ve got an older brother whose son wants me to pay his college tuition. I said, “no.” I worked my way through college; so can he. Now my younger brother wants me to give him $16,000 so he and his girlfriend can have a destination wedding. I said, “no.”
I regularly give to my favorite charities and to my church. One Sunday a month I work at a soup kitchen, and I give my mother extra money every month. The rest of my family looks at me as though I’m an ATM. When will people learn that having a business doesn’t necessarily mean you’re rich? It just means you work hard. You work even harder during lean times, and you might give up a vacation because you need to plow money back into your company. At the start you make do or do without, but any business owner will tell you that with a plan and a goal, you have a fair chance of making a decent living, but not necessarily an extravagant living.
— Reader in Upstate New York
Dear Readers: Important places to use antibacterial wipes:
● Door handles.
● Crib railings.
● Banisters.
● Car doors, car keys and steering wheel.
● Refrigerator handles and kitchen drawer pulls.
Dear Heloise: I learned this trick from a makeup artist years ago. If you want a lovely complexion, especially for an evening out, mix half of an egg white with enough powdered milk to form a thick paste. Squeeze the juice of one lemon, and add a tablespoon of whiskey (if you have it) and mix everything together. Using a wide artist's brush, apply to your face and neck, then lay down and rest. After it dries, rise off with warm water. Your skin will look beautiful!
— Shelby B., Dickson, Tenn.
Dear Heloise: I kept dropping pins when I was sewing and then had to get down on my hands and knees to find the lost pins. Finally, while I was in an antiques store, I found a pretty little dish. I took it home and glued a magnet underneath the dish. Now it holds my pins and needles. It not only looks attractive, but it's handier than a pincushion.
—Lois H., Akron, Ohio
Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.
2021, King Features Syndicate