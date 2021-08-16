Dear Heloise: To save time and for convenience, button all the buttons on a blouse except the top two. Then slip the blouse on and off as though it were a T-shirt. Then you only have two buttons to button. This is particularly helpful to me when the blouse buttons in the back. I can pull the neck of the blouse up toward the back of my head and easily reach both buttons to do them. I can't believe I hadn't figured this out before now!