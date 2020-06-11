Dear Readers: Many of us have lost our jobs or have less income and are now struggling financially. The utility companies know this, and most have been understanding about slow payment of bills. Scammers, however, are using this time to cheat you out of money you can’t afford to lose. Someone pretending to be from your utility company might call or visit in person and demand payment.

Utility companies always send letters about your payment status and would rather work out some sort of payment schedule than shut off your utilities. So, beware of the following:

● Scammers might call and say you overpaid and ask for banking information, claiming to send the refund directly to your bank account. It’s a lie. Don’t give out any financial information about your bank account.

● Utility companies do not call and ask you to pay by gift card, wire transfer or any other unusual form of payment.

Don’t be frightened by these scammers, even if they threaten to cut off your utilities. They’re using scare tactics. Don’t be fooled!

Dear Heloise: My memory isn't as sharp as it once was, so when I know I need to take something with me the next day, I take it out and put it in my car the night before. For instance, one day I had to take a gift to a friend in the hospital, take the dry cleaning to the cleaners, pick up a prescription from the pharmacy, then pick up a few things at the grocery store. I took the gift and dry cleaning out to the car, then taped an index card to the dashboard of the car with a reminder of the script at the pharmacy and the list of things needed at the grocery store. This has saved me a lot of time and multiple trips!

— Marilyn in Missouri

Marilyn in Missouri: That’s an excellent idea! When we organize everything the night before, we don’t have to think about it in the morning. We’re ready to go!

Dear Heloise: My wedding is in seven weeks, and I had a beautiful, floor-length gown made of bright teal silk. My mother is so angry because I'm a first-time bride, and she claims that I need to wear white or ivory. Neither color looks good on me. And she wants me to wear a face covering veil, which I refuse to do. So, my question is this, why do brides have to wear white?

— Kelly in Kentucky

Kelly in Kentucky: The tradition of wearing a white dress was made popular by Queen Victoria. She wore white, but most women before her time wore their best dress, no matter the color, which was worn many times after the wedding. Wear what you like. After all, it’s your day. Best wishes for a colorful and memorable wedding.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.

2020, King Features Syndicate