Dear Heloise: This morning I got a phone call at 7 a.m. from a telemarketer trying to sell me solar panels. A couple of days before that, a neighbor called to ask if I had seen her dog. It got out of their yard. That call came at 11 at night. It seems that lately no one thinks about how rude it is to call someone at these hours. Last week a neighbor, who was out of town, wanted me to walk over to her house and make sure all the lights were off. That was at 12:15 a.m. I said “no” and hung up. I was drowsy all the next day because I couldn’t get back to sleep.