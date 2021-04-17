Experts from the two big manufacturers of cellphones agree: Leaving your cellphone charging all night is not ideal. They each state that keeping your battery charged within the 30 percent to 70 percent range during use is best. When you see your phone is fully charged, unplug it. This can help prolong the life of your cellphone battery. Ask a representative at your service location what she recommends.

P.S. Extreme hot and cold temperatures aren’t good for your phone either. Never leave your phone outside or in your car.

Dear Heloise: I take a cotton swab and rubbing alcohol and carefully clean my computer keyboard, my laptop and my cellphone holder (it gets really gross!) about once a month.

— Julieanne R., age 13, in California

Julieanne R.: Great job! Just be careful not to spill any rubbing alcohol on the units, and dispose of the swabs in the trash.

Dear Heloise: I'm an English teacher, and I teach my students, in most cases, it's best to write for business with an eye toward economy. To pack a lot of value into as few words as possible is good. That leads to the elimination of adverbs, including the word "very." Here are a few of many substitutions. Instead of writing:

● "Very strong," write "unyielding"

● "Very big," write "immense"

● "Very clean," write "spotless"

● "Very valuable," write "beneficial"

● "Very risky," write "perilous"

It's important to communicate effectively, to paint a picture in the minds of your readers and to get your ideas across, but, particularly in business writing, the adverb may not be your friend.

— Jennifer R. in Pennsylvania

Dear Readers: As tempting as it may be, don’t multitask during your multiscreen video conference calls. These calls are for work, and even though you’re at home, you should be focused on work. Housework can wait for later. I’ve seen many folks folding laundry, emptying the dishwasher and even using the bathroom during these calls. If you wouldn’t do it in your office cubicle, don’t do it during the call.

Dear Heloise: We are wondering how to pronounce your name. I tend to call you "Hel-o-weez"; I had a student with your name, and she dropped the "H" at the beginning and pronounced her name "El-o-weez."

My husband says his mother's best friend was named the same as you and pronounced it "Hel-oice." Thank you! Nothing earth-shaking, but just curious.

— Marilyn, via email

Marilyn: It’s pronounced Hel-o-weez.” My mother, the OG Heloise (1919-1977), was an identical twin. Her sister was named Louise, and she was named Eloise. Mother added the “H” when she started the column, for the alliterative effect of “Hints From Heloise”!

