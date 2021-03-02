It's much safer to keep these pieces of information private. Don't let a thief know that you might be taking dance classes, have a new baby, bought a puppy or anything else about your life. Stay private; stay safe.

— Greg A., Henderson, Tenn.

Dear Heloise: With climate change affecting all of us, it's a safe bet that many of us in this country need to prepare an emergency kit in case of a sudden change in weather. The following might be of help to people who are unsure of what to put away for an emergency:

● At least two or three flashlights along with additional batteries for each flashlight.

● Extra blankets and maybe inflatable pillows.

● A small first aid kit.

● A dozen large, food-safe containers that you can fill with water if needed. Leave them empty until you know a weather-related emergency is coming your way.

● Freeze-dried foods or fresher items such as fruit cups, bread, cheese, cookies, power bars and canned drinks. The fresher foods are added at the last moment to maintain freshness.

● Battery-powered candles or lanterns and matches or a lighter.

● Plastic sheeting, a few towels, a bar of soap, duct tape and, if you can, a camp stove.

I'm sure other people have suggestions for their area, but put this aside in a closet or garage you have easy access to. It may save your life someday.

—John B., Gorham, Maine

Dear Heloise: I love doing crafts, and so many of the things I do involve tiny stones, thin wires or just very small objects, which I kept losing. Finally one day I took a large ice-cream tub, painted it a bright color and labeled it "tiny things." Then I put all my small items in there. It worked so well that I used four more ice-cream tubs for things such as lace, loose ribbons, etc.

My daughter is in college, and she uses one to tote toiletries back and forth to the bathroom.

— Viola W., Earl Park, Ind.

Dear Heloise: Got an old coat rack? I did and nearly tossed it out. I put it in my laundry room and thought I'd take it out when the city picks up bulk items. Before I knew it, I began to hang my mop, duster, broom and more on the hooks on the coat rack. It was the perfect storage solution!

— Carrie F., Mansfield, Ohio

