Here’s a great way to help people who are genuinely in need, especially those who ask for help at traffic lights or near shopping centers. Put together care bags. They can be a gallon-size plastic bag that can contain a granola bar, potted meat, peanut butter crackers, toothpaste, toothbrush, gloves in chillier weather, a comb, lotion, hand sanitizer, a small bar of soap and a bottle of water. Keep them handy in your car for a good alternative to handing out money.

Dear Readers: Computers have gone way down in price, but affording one can still be a challenge, especially if you’re on a fixed income. However, there are places in most towns that provide computers to use with access to free Internet. Check out your local library or community center.

Dear Heloise: When I'm booking a hotel room, I don't use the online discount sites. I call the hotel directly, and I always get a good price. Also, a front desk agent told me that if I want an upgrade, a later checkout time or extra towels, all I have to do is ask.

— Robert in Illinois

Dear Heloise: At my house, we use large, plastic tumblers that come with their own reusable straws. After several uses, especially with all the iced tea we drink, the straws get stained and gunky. To clean them, I spray a little bleach cleaner in the large straw, push a smaller straw into it, twirl it and then pull it out. Works every time.

— Ginny in Texas

Ginny in Texas: That is such clever solution for cleaning reusable straws. Just soaping them up and rinsing never seems to clean them well enough. Thank you for your hint.

Dear Heloise: Filling the ice cube tray used to be a messy ordeal — pouring water into each individual section and trying to get them equal … exasperating!

On the ice cube tray, there's a break on the edge of each section. Using a bottle of water, I carefully pour the water onto the ridge. Each cube then fills up evenly and equally. No spilled water or messy puddles! Who knew?

— Amanda in Texas

Dear Heloise: I do crafting with beads, sequins and other small decorative pieces, so I have to stay organized. Baby food jars are great to store these items. And so I know what is in each jar, I glue one of the beads, etc., on the lid. Easy visual.

— Annette in California

