● Read the instructions for the ladder and inspect it before mounting it.

● Use the ladder, whether step, straight or extension, on a dry, flat surface free of clutter.

● Never stand on the top rung of the ladder.

● Ensure the ladder’s locks are engaged before you climb it.

● Always keep three points on the ladder: two hands and a foot, or two feet and a hand.

Falls from ladders are a big cause of injuries. Be careful.

Dear Heloise: Meet Hizzy. Hizzy showed up in our backyard in September, a true "alley cat," a very hungry kitten. Look closely at his feet, he has seven toes on one foot and six on the other — polydactyl kitty. A real pistol!

— Brooke P.

Brooke P.: What a doll! Readers, to see our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.”

Do you have a funny and furry friend you’d like to share? It’s easy. Email a picture and description to Heloise@Heloise.com.

Dear Heloise: To decorate the rec room, I lined the walls with album covers — a true art form lost to digital downloading. I use adjustable, repositionable tape to adhere them to the wall.

— Megan R. in Illinois

Dear Heloise: I carry pens and pencils in a travel toothbrush holder to avoid stray marks in my bag.

— Greta T. in Minnesota

Dear Heloise: My son can tend to get carsick at times. I carry dog waste bags with us in the car. They can come in handy.

— Dan R. in Texas

Dear Readers: When coming out of the carwash, and before getting back on the road, be sure to double-check the rearview mirrors. They can get bumped during the wash process.

Dear Heloise: I frame my favorite old Christmas cards in pretty, colorful frames. It makes for a nice spread across the mantle.

— Helen R. in Arizona

Dear Heloise: I keep a toilet plunger near my tall kitchen trash can. It works great for pushing the garbage down and making more room in the can.

— Rita H., via email

Dear Heloise: I enjoy watching cooking shows on TV, especially those that have amateurs or professionals competing. However, it bothers me a great deal when I see these cooks touching their hair and then the food they are preparing. I'm hoping the producers of these programs will read your column.

— Grossed Out in Colorado

Dear Readers: Remember your covid protocol: Social distance, wear your mask, wash your hands, don’t go out if you don’t have to. We will get through this. Visit CDC.gov for more information.

