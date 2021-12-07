Dear Heloise: The lady who was reluctant to ask for help with her walker should talk with her pastor about getting help at church. If friends and family aren't able to help, there is probably someone at church whom she isn't aware of who would enjoy and welcome her company. Many times, support comes from strangers, not friends or family. In the past, we had someone from my mother's church help her, and it became a great friendship. Mom paid for gas and at times lunch after church. The lady who helped her welcomed the company and the help with gas. They remained friends well after Mom was no longer able to attend church.