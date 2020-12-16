2. Use wooden or plastic spatulas.

3. Don't "shock" the pan by running cold water into a hot pan.

4. For stuck-on foods, use a mild dish soap and, using a sponge, gently scrub off cooked-on items. You also can use a coarse salt, but season the pan afterward.

— Carolyn D., Springfield, Vt.

Dear Heloise: I had a large oval-shaped dining table that required a nonstandard tablecloth. After unsuccessful searches of commercial products, I hit upon the idea to modify a cotton/polyester blend king-size sheet. The sewing was simple. I rounded the sheet's corners to form an oval and added lace trim.

— Brenda H., Gonzales, La.

Dear Heloise: I'm having a gathering of friends and family for a little holiday celebration, and I would love to get a copy of your yummy olive-nut dip. I made it last year, and it was a huge hit with everyone. Sadly, I've misplaced the recipe.

— Laura N., El Paso

Laura N.: Of all my recipes, this one seems to be a favorite with everyone! It’s a great dip for veggies as well as crackers and chips. You’ll need:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

½ cup real mayonnaise

½ cup pecans, chopped

1 cup sliced salad olives (the jar will say “salad olives” and will have bits and pieces of olives and pimentos)

2 tablespoons juice from the olive jar

Dash of pepper (but NO salt)

Mix all of the ingredients well, and refrigerate for an hour or so.

Dear Heloise: I have a question about cooking foods at different times and temperatures when you have only one oven. This is always a dilemma when cooking a large meal, especially at holidays.

I really don't like to cook ahead and microwave it.

What is the best way to do this and still keep food hot and tasty?

— Reader, via email

Reader: You might have to start serving a few dishes that can be served cold, or use your microwave more than you’d like to. Maybe guests can help by bringing a dish they cooked that can be microwaved while still warm. Do you have dishes that can be cooked in a pressure cooker or electric skillet? You might try some of these options.

