When your cat reaches age 7, ask your veterinarian about a senior diet to help with maintaining a healthy weight and to lower the chances of chronic disease.

Dear Readers: Meet Cooper. He’s a King Charles and Shih Tzu blend, and Mom says he’s a true joy. He really does think he’s king! He looks happy sitting on his pillow outside on a crisp fall day.

To see our other Pet Pals, visit www.Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a funny and furry friend you’d like to share? Send a pic and a description to Heloise@Heloise.com.

Dear Heloise: We bought a house with a shed in the back. We don't need the storage, so we turned the shed into a playhouse for our daughters. We thoroughly checked for any hidden dangers, did a little light prep work (sealing, painting, etc.) and put down a rug. We found a small table and chairs at a garage sale that the girls use for craft projects and tea parties with their friends.

— Kelly T. in Utah

Dear Heloise: I have great neighbors who have two adult kids who leave town for a year or more at times. The kids park their vehicles in front of my house for this period of time because other siblings at home park their cars in front of theirs.

I have politely asked the parents to move the vehicles as it is discourteous to me, and illegal to park for such a period of time. It works for a week or so, then I'll come home to the same thing.

— Exasperated in California

Exasperated in California: Your frustration is understandable. The cars could drip oil in front of your house, or they could get hit by other vehicles. Surely your neighbors want to maintain your great relationship, so hopefully you can work together to find a solution. I know that you would hate to have the car towed, but you might have to as a last resort.

Dear Heloise: We get packages packed with "air bags" to protect items from breakage. We cut and trim the bags to reuse as pet poop picker-uppers. We also use newspaper bags. Anyone who doesn't have pets should share these items with neighbors who do have pets.

— Susie R. in The Villages, Florida

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.