* Employees must wash their hands frequently.

* Cloth face coverings are a must.

* Kitchen or snack areas cannot be shared.

* Temperature checks are required of all employees, and anyone with symptoms will be sent home and their workspace will be sanitized.

Employers will find their way through this new normal. As an employee, have patience, be flexible and follow the guidelines.

Dear Readers: The camera on your phone can be invaluable. Use it to take a picture of the air filter you need, belt for the vacuum or part for an appliance. At the store, the photos can help you find the right item.

Also, take a photo of where your car is located in a giant parking lot so you can remember where you parked.

And if your dog is limping or acting differently in any way, take some video of your pooch. This can help the veterinarian determine what is wrong.

Use the power of technology to benefit you and make your life easier!

Dear Heloise: After I clean out the cup holder in my car, I use a mismatched sock as a sleeve for my drinks. It keeps the cup holder area cleaner.

— Mike in Indiana

Dear Heloise: Does my face mask have to have wire over the nose area?

— Debbie in Illinois

Debbie in Illinois: It’s a good idea. Wearing a mask too loosely can allow the virus to travel to and from your nose and mouth. If your mask does not fit snugly, you may be touching it to adjust it, and touching your face throughout the day. This is a big no-no! Also, your warm breath can escape up your mask and fog up your glasses.

Adding a wire to your homemade mask is easy as pie; slip a length of pipe cleaner into the top seam. Store-bought masks should have a nose grip in them already.

Read on, for another mask task:

Dear Heloise: Since face masks are now the norm, when I go out, I minimize shopping to as few stores as possible. I carry a small spray bottle of alcohol, and spray my mask on the inside and out, allowing it to air out before reusing it at my next stop. I then wash the mask when I return home.

— Doris, via email

Dear Heloise: For a simple and environmentally safe bathroom sink cleaner, I purchase the cheapest shampoo, pour a few drops on a rag and wipe scum away. Shampoo is naturally designed to clean body oils of the hair and works like magic in the bathroom.

— Mary T., Texarkana, Texas

