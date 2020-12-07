A mask or cloth face covering should cover the nose AND mouth, feel snug but not uncomfortable, lay up against the side of the face, secure to the face with ties or ear loops, allow for restriction-free breathing and be machine washable.

Here in San Antonio, there’s a city and county ordinance: All people 10 years and older must wear a cloth face covering when in public. Your city may have a similar ordinance. Hang in there; we will get through this.

Dear Heloise: I stay on top of my résumé all the time and update it frequently. The world is moving so quickly that I can't afford to fall behind.

When I achieve a goal or a reward at work, I'm sure to mark it on my résumé. Whether it's a sales goal I achieved or if I caught an error that saved the company money, I'll log it on my résumé ASAP.

— Ron R. in California

Dear Heloise: Can you explain a little about HOAs? What are they, and how do they work?

— Brenda in Texas

Brenda in Texas: In a nutshell, a homeowner’s association is a group run by folks living in a particular residential community. It may have been started by a real estate developer when a neighborhood was planned, then handed over to the residents. An HOA elects a board that manages the common areas, and makes and enforces rules for the residents.

If you want to buy a home in this subdivision, you typically have to become a member of the HOA, and pay dues for the privilege. The HOA can regulate how those dues are spent, and it controls things that affect the general quality of life in the neighborhood, right down to how your grass is mowed and the color you paint your door. If your community has a swimming pool and/or tennis court/fitness center, it is probably governed by an HOA. Security guards and gated communities fall under this scenario also.

HOAs can improve the value of your home, but a poorly run HOA can lower its value. Do your research on the community you’re thinking of joining. There’s a lot to know.

Dear Readers: When trimming up your Christmas tree, don’t toss the trimmed branches. Their scent is beautiful, and the trimmings are great for decorating, trimming the mantle, forming into a wreath with some holly berries. … One caveat, though: Some of these can be extremely poisonous to pets and people. Keep trimmings up, up and away.

In case of poisoning, have the phone number of the National Capital Poison Center handy: 800-222-1222, and be prepared to tell them what plant has been ingested.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.