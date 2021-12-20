Another thing to try is to not give small amounts to many charities, but rather to give a larger gift to only a couple of charities. If you send $25 or less, the charity really doesn’t make much from that amount. This is especially true when you consider the cost of the mail-out. So to cover their costs, they sell their list of donors to other charities. However, charities tend to be a bit more protective of those who send larger amounts. Your best bet might be to only send money to two or three charities that you are really interested in and ignore the rest.