Dear Readers: Let’s clean out that makeup drawer. Chances are you have way more than you need, and lots of old makeup. Look at each item and decide if you really need it. If you don’t, toss it. For health reasons, cosmetics and other chemicals are not eligible for donation.

Dear Heloise: I had trouble spreading thick batters in square pans, so I now drop the batter in the corners first, then go back and put batter in the rest of the pan. This way I ensure the pan is filled completely.

— Mary Anne G., Round Hill, Va.

Dear Heloise: I had just finished my morning glass of orange juice and was about to rinse the container out before putting it in the recycling bin. When I took another look at it, a lightbulb went off in my head. So, instead of rinsing it out, I just put some tea bags in it, then filled up the jug with water and put it out on the deck to brew my tea. The result was a delicious drink of iced tea (once I cooled it down with ice cubes) with a yummy orange flavor.

Then, I was about to rinse out a jar of orange marmalade that I had just finished, when the same light came on in my head. I had some more orange-flavored sun tea.

Since then, I've used all sorts of jam jars to make sun tea, always with excellent results. The jars will go to recycling eventually, just not immediately.

And now a complaint: Why is it that every recipe in women's magazines makes at least four to six servings?

Surely I'm not the only widow with an empty nest who still cooks for herself and doesn't want to make something that will fill the freezer! There are many of us who could use more recipes to serve just one or two. Thanks for letting me bend your ear.

— Ann in Virginia

Dear Heloise: When applying blush, the rule used to be smile and apply to the apples of the cheeks. This works for younger girls, but for senior skin, once you stop smiling, your blush will be down by your mouth. Not so pretty.

— Connie R. in Louisiana

