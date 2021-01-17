This made me nervous, so I called the card company. They said I am not responsible for any unauthorized charges, I can freeze my card on their website, and the phone representatives can always help.

-- Robin T. in Tennessee

Robin T. in Tennessee: The vast majority of service workers are honest and would not take a picture of your credit card, but if you got an uneasy feeling, it’s a good idea to check the account and make sure everything is okay.

AD

Credit card companies are getting away from raised numbers on the cards. Those were needed when cards were run through an old-fashioned card reader that left three carbonless copies in the wake of its swipe.

AD

Readers, what was the last transaction you remember being run through the manual “cha-chunk” card reader? Let’s go down memory lane!

Dear Readers: If you watch a lot of videos online, you may already know what a screen grab is. It’s one frame of video used to illustrate the content of the video.

Many times, the host or producer of the video may use a picture that is contrary to the tone of the content of the video just to “grab” your attention!

AD

Dear Heloise: I was wanting to lessen the amount of email I get. My email provider on my desktop application will allow me to right-click and block all future emails from the unwanted sender, and also delete all current emails that maybe I haven't read yet.

This has lowered the volume of email I get considerably!

-- Mel R. in New York

Dear Readers: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC.gov) has put together a covid self-assessment test. If you’ve been in contact with someone who may have covid, the Coronavirus Self-Checker can help you.

AD

It will ask you what state you’re in, your gender, your age and what symptoms you may be experiencing. Common symptoms of covid include:

AD

● Heaviness in the chest and difficulty breathing

● Dizziness and lightheadedness

● Confusion and disorientation

● Bluish lips/face

● Dehydration and slurred speech, among other symptoms

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, the Self-Checker will advise you to reach out for medical help. This tool can be a good first step in determining if you may have contracted covid-19.

Dear Heloise: I can get mild panic attacks on occasion. I've found that when I get one, that is to say, a really uneasy feeling of nervousness and anxiety, I take a few ice cubes in my hands and hold them. The coldness of the ice gives my brain something else to think about other than my uneasiness.

-- Brayden B., age 16, in Arizona

Brayden B.: Happy this helps you. If your symptoms do not dissipate, I want you to tell your family doctor.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.