Dear Heloise: I realize people are not visiting one another's homes as often as they did before the pandemic. However, when we get back to normal, I have a hint for anyone who has unexpected company. First, invest in a wok. This will allow you to have healthy meals that taste great! When people are coming over at dinnertime, you can cut up lots of veggies and a couple of chicken breasts (cut into bite-size pieces), or use leftover meat if you have a enough, add to the wok with about 1 tablespoon of oil and stir fry a delicious meal. I always have instant rice in the cupboard and usually cook 2 or 3 cups of dry rice. You can add a fruit salad or do something creative with another side dish, and you'll have a tasty meal, low in calories and very healthy.