Dear Readers: During holiday meals, it’s inevitable that some of the delicious food will end up on the tablecloth, particularly gravy. Here’s what to do for a washable tablecloth: Spoon up as much of the gravy as you can and try to treat it as soon as possible. Blot the stains with paper towels. Then put the tablecloth in a sink. Soak with a mixture of 1 teaspoon of a mild, colorless liquid detergent to each cup of lukewarm water. If the stain is still there, put a full-strength liquid laundry detergent on the fabric and rub it well, then launder as usual.