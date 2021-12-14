Mix all ingredients and store in an airtight container. To make soup base, add 2 cups cold water to the mix in a large saucepan and stir constantly over medium heat until thick. You can use this base to make any flavor of cream soup. Just add your main ingredients to the mix, such as mushrooms, potatoes, broccoli, celery or chicken, and cook for a few minutes longer. This makes about 4 to 6 cups of soup, depending on what you toss in.