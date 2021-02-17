The solution may be a tankless water heater. Either a gas or electric tankless water heater heats water on demand, instead of holding water in reserve.

Tankless water heaters are more compact than a traditional water heater, and tankless water heaters can save money on your monthly household energy expenses. Talk to an expert in your area.

AD

Dear Heloise: I teach my kids to use a bath towel for one week before washing. I tell them that they are clean when they get out of the shower, so the towel remains relatively clean for that whole week.

AD

It saves time and money on laundry day.

— Kathryn L. in Michigan

Kathryn L. in Michigan: Make sure they hang up the towel so it can dry properly.

Dear Readers: Now that pretty much everybody has a phone with a camera component, let’s look at a hint for taking better pictures. Is anyone familiar with the “rule of thirds” in photography? Here it is, in a nutshell:

Imagine your photo lens with a tic-tac-toe board over it: nine equal spaces. Photography experts agree that the subject of your picture should lay on the vertical lines, one-third in from each side, or where the lines intersect with the horizontal lines.

AD

This creates a more captivating and interesting image than one where the subject is centered in the picture. You can imagine that there’s more to the picture than that one subject. Is he looking at something? Traveling toward something? Moving somehow? Fascinating!

AD

Consider the rule of thirds when composing your next candid photo.

Dear Heloise: As the new year is unfolding, I've trained myself to think differently about food. Instead of eating totally for pleasure (which I still do on occasion), I now think of food as fuel for my body.

This helps me eat more healthfully and deliberately.

— Helen T. in San Antonio

Helen T. in San Antonio: I love it! Our minds are super powerful and can definitely help us get strong, lean and fit.

AD

Dear Heloise: In my 80 years I have never heard of wearing bras multiple times before laundering. I found the letter in today's Villages Sun upsetting. The writer must not live in Florida.

— Barb, via email

Barb: Yes, this particular area of the body can be prone to perspiring a lot, and The Villages, Florida, can be quite warm!

However, quality, well-fitting bras are often hard to come by, and frequent washing can degrade the fibers of the bra.

Apologies. My column should always be uplifting, close to the heart and supportive!

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.