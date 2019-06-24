Dear Heloise: Children love to decorate cookies, and I found it much easier to have the cookies cut out and put on a prepared cookie sheet ready to decorate. My mini muffin pan is a good place to put individual decorations in the mini receptacles, making them easier to get to.

Gloria H., Monroe, Ohio

Dear Heloise: Please reprint your Vinaigrette Pasta Salad. I absolutely love it, and so does my family. It's perfect for these warm summer days.

Kyla G., American Fork, Utah

Kyla G.: Thank you. This is one of my all-time favorites. You’ll need:

½ cup distilled white vinegar

½ cup olive oil

¼ teaspoon lemon pepper

1 teaspoon fresh dill or ½ teaspoon dried dill

Combine all ingredients in a small bowl or jar, mixing vigorously. Makes 1 cup. Set aside to use shortly.

1 pound fettuccine, cooked, drained, cooled

6 ounces sliced salami, cut into ¼ -inch strips

6 ounces sliced cooked ham, cut into ¼ -inch strips

6 ounces thinly sliced, fresh spinach, romaine or escarole

⅓ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Combine all ingredients except vinaigrette in a large bowl. Pour vinaigrette over the pasta; toss until well coated.

Dear Readers: The delicious papaya plant is a tropical fruit packed with nutrients, yet low in calories. It’s also very low in fat and has zero cholesterol, so it’s perfect for dieters. It’s an excellent source of vitamins C and A and is rich in vitamin B complex. Studies have discovered that papayas contain antioxidants, which help reduce cancer risks. This tasty fruit aids digestion and is also used in the manufacturing of several cosmetic and skin products. It’s the fruit you should add to your menu for a healthier lifestyle.

Dear Heloise: I've heard that adults shouldn't drink milk. My sister-in-law believes that milk contributes to her allergies. I find this difficult to understand since milk is supposed to be good for us. Is it harmful for adults to drink milk?

Kelly T., Uvalde, Tex.

Kelly T.: Although milk is a great source of vitamin D, potassium and calcium, most varieties contain fat. If a person is lactose-intolerant, he or she might experience gastrointestinal distress, bloating, vomiting or diarrhea.

There is a lot of research that addresses the question of whether adults should consume milk. If cow’s milk causes problems for you, try soy milk, almond milk or goat’s milk.

