Now the vet techs tell me that my dog behaves very well. I'm not there to freak him out.

— Lynn in Pennsylvania

Lynn in Pennsylvania: It’s so true that our pets can sense how we’re feeling, good or bad.

Dear Heloise: Here is a picture of my 21-year-old tabby named Ninja. He surprises me with his behavior. Some days he seems like he's slowing down and feeling his age, but other days he seems as spry as a kitten.

— Cheryl E., via email

Cheryl E.: What a gorgeous boy! Readers, to see our other Pet Pals, visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a funny and furry friend to share? Email a pic and description to Heloise@Heloise.com!

Dear Heloise: I have a newer electric stove and always have a problem catching all the crumbs, salt and spray oil in the rubber gasket between the glass and the metal.

I take a plastic straw, pinch it flat at the end, and run it through that crevice, then do it again with the other end of the straw. It's better than using anything sharp.

— Janet McDaniel, San Antonio

Dear Heloise: I used to feel vulnerable while getting into my car after shopping. I carried my purse on my left shoulder or arm, putting my purchases into the car first on my right side. This left my purse easy for someone to grab.

I now carry my purse on my right, making sure it goes into the car first. I feel safer this way.

— Carolyn Covey, San Bernardino, Calif.

Dear Heloise: Going to the grocery store requires many precautions to keep everyone protected. Opening the plastic bags in the produce section is nearly impossible.

I keep a travel-size bottle of hand sanitizer in my pocket and dab a small amount of it on my fingers. Opening the bags then becomes a cinch, while adding a little extra protection while shopping.

— Connie Sharon, San Antonio

Dear Heloise: I'm a big online shopper, but I've learned the hard way to avoid obscure websites, many of which are advertised on social media. If I haven't heard of the site, I'm not going to shop there. It's too risky with shipping, sizing, fabric content and supply issues, and the items hardly ever look like the pictures.

I stick to the big retailers with established reputations.

— Liz in Oklahoma

