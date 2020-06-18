Dear Heloise: Please help me out. Any ideas on how to remove underarm shirt stains caused by deodorant? I read your answers in our local newspaper, the Bakersfield Californian.

— Thomas D., Bakersfield, Calif.

Thomas D.: These stubborn stains might need a little work. Start by rubbing prewash or liquid laundry detergent directly on the stain. Then wash in the hottest water safe for the fabric. If the stain persists, soak the area in white household vinegar for 30 minutes and follow by washing the garment in an enzyme detergent or use oxygen bleach.

Underarm stains from deodorant and antiperspirant can be caused by washing your clothes in cold water, which doesn’t break down the deodorant or antiperspirant buildup.

Dear Heloise: Here in Florida, I have a love seat on my screened-in back porch. Because of the humidity, it is showing signs of mildew. What can I use to clean it, and is there a spray I can get to prevent this from happening again?

— Margie, Belleview, Fla.

Margie: If you can, take the love seat outside and brush over the mildew stain with a stiff brush to remove the mold spores. Next, mix ½ cup of lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of salt. Dip a sponge in the solution and flush the stain. Be sure to let it dry thoroughly.

Unfortunately, the mildew will eventually come back if it remains exposed to high humidity. It might be time for the love seat to move indoors.

Dear Heloise: To the lady in a previous column who said her slow cooker cover seal smelled bad — my whole cupboard smelled bad after I made a roast. Now, I take the cover and place it in a plastic bag and put in some baking soda.

— Gretchen T., Rochester, Minn.

Dear Heloise: If you have to evacuate your home in an emergency and later wonder if you have utilities before you return home, call home. If your answering machine picks up, you have electricity.

— Steven in Kansas

Dear Heloise: When following a recipe in a cookbook, I use a pants hanger to clamp the cookbook open on the page I'm reading. Then I hang it on the above cabinet knob, which gives me more preparation space and also keeps the cookbook free of spills.

— Gloria in Oregon

Dear Heloise: When a price tag on a gift doesn't peel off easily, I use my blow dryer on a warm setting to heat the tag's glue so it can lift off without damaging the gift or leaving a sticky residue.

— Karen in Kentucky

Dear Heloise: When I order a fountain drink in a fast-food restaurant, I always ask for a small size with no ice. Since the drink is already cold, I don't need the ice, and I get as much soda as I would if I bought a large drink.

— Ben in North Carolina

