Dear Heloise: My husband has multiple medical issues and many doctors. My best idea was to make file folders with labels such as Heart, Knees, Vision, Hearing, Back/Spine, Skin, Prostate, Medications, etc. On the file folder cover, I staple the doctor's business card. Also, on the cover I write the date of surgery or procedure and a brief note about each office visit. Inside each folder I put all the paperwork, results, notes and referrals. This has been so helpful through the years when we need to find dates and information.