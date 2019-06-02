Dear Heloise: I use emoji when I text and email my friends, but are emoji acceptable at any time in business writing?

Hunter in Texas

Hunter in Texas: It’s important to gauge the climate of your office and the tone of your co-workers, bosses and clients. An emoji, sometimes called an “emoticon,” is a tiny cartoon picture used to convey a feeling or emotion. There are hundreds of emoji out there; a simple smiley face is a popular emoji.

Experts agree: No emoji on the first few emails, instant messages, interoffice bulletin boards or texts to the boss or client. Once you establish a working relationship with someone, a “Have a nice weekend” with a smiley face to close out an email might be okay.

Use emoji in your work-related writings sparingly. You don’t want to appear too immature, casual, unprofessional or silly.

Dear Heloise: I hear the word "hypoallergenic" a lot. What does it mean?

Lara F. in Arizona

Lara F. in Arizona: Great question! Let’s break it down. The prefix “hypo” means “below” or “less than normal.” “Allergenic” refers to an allergy, where your body negatively reacts to a particle, irritant or stimuli in the environment or in this product.

Therefore, an item labeled “hypoallergenic” is deemed by the manufacturer to cause fewer problems for the consumer.

But hold the phone. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (fda.gov) has no guidelines for exactly what “hypoallergenic” means, and what standards a product would have to uphold to be deemed hypoallergenic.

In other words, it’s a buzzword, used by advertisers to entice you to feel more favorably about a product.

Fortunately, the ingredients are listed on the packaging. Discuss with your dermatologist, for example, about a skin care product labeled “hypoallergenic.” She or he will help you understand what’s safe and healthy for you.

Dear Heloise: Living in an apartment is the right choice for me, but space is at a premium. We aren't allowed to alter or add anything in the apartment, but here are some hints my leasing company suggested to maximize storage:

● A second bar in the closet can double storage space. Retractable closet rods are easy to find online or in big-box stores.

● Stacking a table on top of a table adds storage. (This can look cluttered, though.)

● A hanging shoe rack on the back of the door or in the closet makes for an easy place to stow rolled T-shirts, and cosmetics and other beauty items that otherwise take up counter space.

Janet in Florida

Dear Heloise: What's with these micro mini bags that are popular now? They barely hold a lipstick or a debit card, and certainly not a phone!

Mary H. in Ohio

Mary H. in Ohio: It’s a trend. These micro bags (also called “nanosized”) go with the current trend of downsizing to a simpler, less fussy lifestyle.

Some of these bags can cost a pretty penny; perhaps saving this style for a romantic dinner is best!

