Dear Heloise: I feel that the stems left on bagged spinach and other leafy vegetables are a choking hazard. I have gagged several times when these "cleaned and trimmed" products are in salads.

Judee H., Ventura, Calif.

Dear Heloise: I'm having my new in-laws over for dinner, and I want to go with a sort of Hawaiian theme (Hawaii is where we honeymooned). Can you suggest something fairly easy to make using chicken?

Olivia Y., Yakima, Wash.

Olivia Y.: My recipe for Baked Hawaiian Chicken is not only easy, but it’s also tasty and perfect for a Hawaiian-themed dinner. Here’s what you’ll need:

1 chicken, cut up, or equivalent in parts

Paprika

Garlic powder

Onion powder

2-3 tablespoons (low-sodium) soy sauce

1 (20 ounces) can chunk pineapple, packed in juice

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray a casserole dish with nonstick spray. Place the chicken pieces in the casserole dish. Sprinkle with paprika, garlic powder and onion powder to taste. Add the soy sauce to the juice from the pineapple and mix, then baste the chicken with the mixture. Pour the pineapple chunks over the top of the chicken and bake for about 1 hour. Serve over rice. Enjoy!

Dear Heloise: Please let your readers know there are often coupons on the back of a receipt. I was at a grocery store yesterday and discovered coupons on the back of my receipt for a discount on a carwash, dry cleaners and $3 off my next basket of groceries!

Ida L., Madison, Ind.

Ida L.: That’s a great way to stretch your budget!

Dear Heloise: If I happen to run out of parchment paper while baking, can I use wax paper? I haven't tried this yet, but my mother-in-law said I shouldn't switch one for the other.

Lillian H., Eugene, Ore.

Lillian H.: Your mother-in-law is correct. Wax paper is made with paraffin wax and should not be used with heat. Parchment paper has a silicone coating and is made for oven use.

Dear Heloise: I change the baking soda box in my refrigerator every other month. The baking soda that was in my fridge is then used to scrub my tub and sinks. "Waste not, want not."

Toni A., Cocoa Beach, Fla.

Toni A.: This is a “Heloise classic”! Best of all, you have an easy-to-use, environmentally friendly product that does an excellent job of cleaning and deodorizing. You can find this and many more baking soda ideas in my pamphlet Baking Soda Hints and Recipes. To order one, send $5, along with a stamped (70 cents), self-addressed, long envelope, to: Heloise/Baking Soda, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Or you can order it online at Heloise.com. Do you have dishwasher odor? Sprinkle baking soda on the bottom of your dishwasher between uses.

Heloise’s column appears six days a week at washingtonpost.com/advice. Send a hint to Heloise , P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5000, or email it to Heloise@Heloise.com.