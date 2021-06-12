The safest place for your dog is in the back seat on the floor, or on the back seat secured by a seat belt. Yes, a dog seat belt is a thing!
P.S. The dog in the bed of a pickup truck is an absolute no. There may be laws against this in your state. Check it out.
Dear Readers: Meet Audie! He is a Belgian Malinois. A type of highly intelligent shepherd, these dogs are used by the military and the police. Annie M.’s “grand-dog” was brought over to Texas from Russia by her son.
Dear Heloise: Which side of the road should I jog, walk or ride my bike on?
— Jeffrey W. in California
Jeffrey W. in California: Here’s the scoop: Walkers need to face oncoming traffic (walk against traffic), and bicyclists need to ride with the flow of traffic. Wear a helmet when riding, and always remain aware of your surroundings. Walkers: No texting while walking.
Dear Heloise: I like to volunteer at my animal shelter. Occasionally there will be a dog in there whose spirit is broken. Heaven knows what has happened to this dog, but he's been through some trauma and he is shut down.
I sit quietly with this type of dog, sometimes in his pen! He will eventually warm up to me. Dogs are pack animals; they need to feel like they are part of a group.
— Helene R. in Louisiana
Helen R. in Louisiana: Get input from the shelter staff about these dogs; they’re likely to know some of the backstory on the dog: how he came to be at the shelter, etc. They might know something about his disposition too.
Dear Heloise: I buy inexpensive sheet cakes at my big retailer, cut them into rounds, or whatever shape I need, and practice my cake decorating. I can scrape off any pretty roses that were on the cake and reuse or freeze them. It's lots of fun to play and experiment.
— Barbie S. in South Carolina
Dear Readers: How did you come about choosing your pet’s name? Did you use one of his physical characteristics? His coloring? His temperament?
