● Refusing food
● Lethargy, no energy
● Vomiting, diarrhea
● Weight loss
● Wheezing, panting, runny nose and eyes
● Any behavior that is off or different
Don’t wait if your pet is showing these symptoms. He needs help right away.
Dear Heloise: This is our beloved puppy, Sadie, all 100 percent love wrapped up in a little bundle. Car rides are one of her favorite things to do besides getting a belly rub.
— Susan T., via email
Susan T.: We are in love with Sadie. What a cutie! Readers, would you like to see our other Pet Pals? Visit Heloise.com and click on “Pet of the Week.” Do you have a funny and furry friend to share? Email a picture and description to: Heloise@Heloise.com.
Dear Heloise: What is the purpose of the small, white, plastic three-legged piece inside the pizza box? Just wondering!
— Kelton R., age 12, San Antonio
Kelton R.: It serves a few uses; let’s take a look. This wondrous tripod holds the pizza together after it’s been sliced. It can keep the lid from coming in contact with the pizza if the box were to get crushed (you don’t want to lose cheese to the lid). And, if you put it on the next slice over, you can more easily pull your slice apart from the pie.
It’s called a pizza saver, and its inventor was even granted a patent for this handy invention!
Dear Readers: Vinegar, as you know, is my go-to household helper. It’s cheap, environmentally safe and readily available. You’ll typically find it in the grocery store at strengths of between 5 and 9 percent.
You also can find vinegar in a whopping 20 percent concentration in home improvement stores. This vinegar is NOT for cooking or general cleaning around the home. It does, however, make an excellent and safe weed killer.
You’ll need a pump sprayer and a mixture of 1 quart 20 percent vinegar and 4 ounces lemon juice. It may take a couple of treatments to kill the roots of the weeds.
Of course, spray only the weeds you desire to eliminate. Weeds are hearty, so be patient.
I have compiled a pamphlet full of hints for cleaning and deodorizing dozens of household items. Would you like to receive one? It’s easy. Visit Heloise.com, or send a long, stamped (75 cents), self-addressed envelope along with $5 to: Heloise/Vinegar, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, TX 78279-5001. Vinegar is made of acetic acid.
Dear Heloise: I freeze water in an aluminum pan, then set another pan on top with fruits, crackers, yogurt and veggies. It stays cold for a long time.
— Heidi R. in Nevada
